TV star Angad Hasija: There is more struggle in films than serials

Mumbai, Sep 1 : TV star Angad Hasija feels the struggle in films is more compared to television because it takes time to get recognition in Bollywood.

“I feel there is more struggle in films as compared to serials. If your show is a hit and later for sometime if you don’t have any shows, it will still work for you because you get lot of events and your fan following becomes strong, but in films it takes time to be at some level,” said the actor, known for his role in the TV show, “Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai”.

He also mentioned that the line between TV to Bollywood is blurring now, unlike before.

“There was a time when it was difficult for TV actors to make it to Bollywood. They used to categorise them as TV actors but now it’s changed. Many Bollywood actors are doing TV and vice-versa. But yes, if you are starting from TV to Bollywood you would be called a beginner only because you haven’t done films before. But many of my friends are doing films now and there is no difference between TV and Bollywood,” he said.

Angad has been part of shows like “Phulwa”, “Amrit Manthan”, “Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls” and “Waaris”. He said as an actor it’s very important to be experimental and mentioned that he is choosy when it comes to picking roles.

“I have been very choosy because I feel that whatever shows I do every role should be different from the previous one. Even now I try to do different roles. The experiment is important for an actor but some people become choosy, some people have to that role because of the survival,” he said.

On the work front, Angad recently made his Punjabi debut with the TV show, “Tera Rang Chadeya”.

Source: IANS

