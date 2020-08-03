TV star Ashi Singh shares her favourite Rakhi memory

Mumbai, Aug 3 : TV star Ashi Singh says her most cherished memories of Raksha Bandhan are all about dressing up for the festival.

“My most cherished childhood memory for Raksha Bandhan is getting up early, dressing up and waiting for the gift from my brother. I still get excited about the same till date,” Ashi said.

She also spoke about her bond with her brother.

“My brother and I have a Tom and Jerry relationship. We keep getting into fights but that’s how most brother-sister relationships are like. I love him and he is my biggest supporter in all walks of life,” she said.

“Also, I am a big foodie. So, whenever my mom would not be home for two or three days, my brother always made it a point to make my favourite dishes,” she shared.

Ashi is currently seen on the Sony SAB show “Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga”.

Source: IANS

