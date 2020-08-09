TV star Prachi Tehlan shares her wedding pics

By News Desk 1 Published: 9th August 2020 8:59 pm IST

Mumbai, Aug 9 : Actress Prachi Tehlan , who recently got married to Delhi-based businessman Rohit Saroha, has treated her fans with her wedding pictures on Instagram.

Posting a picture from her ‘phera’ ceremony, Prachi wrote: “7.8.2020 .Wedding Date.”

She chose to wear a red bridal lehanga on her big day.

Reacting to the image, athlete Raspreet Sidhu commented: “The prettiest bride ever.”

The marriage took place on Friday in Delhi.

Prachi, who is best known for her role in the TV show “Diya Aur Baati Hum”, used to play netball for India.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close