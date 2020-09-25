TV stars Paras Chhabra, Gaurav K. Sharma launch production house

By News Desk 1Published: 25th September 2020 8:43 pm IST
TV stars Paras Chhabra, Gaurav K. Sharma launch production house

Mumbai, Sep 25 : Former Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra has turned a producer and will back music, films, web shows and commercials.

Paras has joined hands with “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain” actor Gaurav K. Sharma to launch their production house. Their first venture will be a music video.

“Kkubera Series is an entertainment focused company. We plan to produce entertaining and uplifting content that combines excellent storytelling and superior acting talent with manageable budgets,” said Paras, who featured in music videos during lockdown.

Gaurav shared that their company is all about “youth, passion and love for the visual medium. We have our focus on bringing together all kinds of talent and making something unique, exciting and entertaining”.

