TVS dealers support to aid battle against COVID-19 in AP

Tirupati: TVS Motor Company, as a responsible corporate citizen, is committed to standing united with the Government in their sustained efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

In line with this philosophy of ensuring the health and prosperity of the local communities, TVS Motor Company dealerships are undertaking several active measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 within their vicinity.

TVS Motor Company’s main dealer Keshvin Automotives, Tirupati ensuring door to door supply of food grains to the employees. Aparna Automotives, Kurnool providing a night-time food supply for local communities near Railway station in Kurnool. Godavari Motors, Kadiyem providing assorted vegetable packets to 1000 members in the local community.

Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavor to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries.

We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for the past five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive three years.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.