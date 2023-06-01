TVS Motor hikes prices of EV scooter by Rs 17,000 – Rs 22,000

The price hike on its electric two-wheeler iQube is effective from Thursday (June 1) following the revision in the central government's FAME II subsidy scheme.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st June 2023 4:28 pm IST
TVS
Representational Image

Chennai: Two and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company Ltd has hiked the price of its electric two-wheeler between Rs 17,000 – Rs 22,000 depending on the variant.

The price hike on its electric two-wheeler iQube is effective from Thursday (June 1) following the revision in the central government’s FAME II subsidy scheme.

Also Read
All-electric Uber Green service arrives in India as firm inks EV partnerships

The company said it will offer a loyalty benefit programme for the customers of iQube who had made bookings till May 20 for a limited period to ease the cost burden post the revision in FAME II subsidy.

MS Education Academy

Additionally, new customers can also avail new prices without having to bear the full burden of FAME II revision on booking the vehicle starting June 1, 2023, said K.N. Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st June 2023 4:28 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button