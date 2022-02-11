TVS Motor moped sales down in Jan

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 11th February 2022 7:37 pm IST

Chennai: Moped major TVS Motor Company Ltd sold 35,929 units last month, said Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

According to SIAM, the two and three wheeler maker sold 35,929 units last month (domestic sales 35,785 units, exports 144 units) down from 59,487 units (domestic 59,007 units, exports 480 units) sold in January 2021.

For the period April-January 2022, TVS Motor had sold 3,99,653 mopeds in India, down from 5,21,114 units sold during the same period the previous year.

MS Education Academy

The company, however, logged growth in moped exports during April-January 2022 shipping out 8,608 units up from 7,019 units registered during the previous year corresponding period.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Automobile updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button