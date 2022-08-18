Twelve school students injured at RK Cinemax after a suspected escalator snag

Hyderabad: Twelve students and one teacher of Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan school suffered injuries at RK Cinemax Banjara Hills after a suspected escalator snag.

Students had come to the multiplex to watch Gandhi cinema on Thursday morning. When the students took the escalator its speed reportedly increased and the students fell on it and got injuries.

The injured were shifted to the nearby Apollo Hospital for treatment. On coming to know about it parents rushed to the hospital and school to check well being of their children.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Apollo Hospital said that a total of 13 injured victims were brought to their Emergency room where 12 were students and one was a teacher.

“Out of these 13 patients, 4 children have been admitted for stabilization and are doing fine. Nine of them including a teacher are ready for discharge,” the statement from the hospital said.

The State government arranged a screening of Gandhi cinema at theatres and multiplexes for students as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebration of India’s Independence. Arrangements were made for 40,000 students to watch the movie.

The vice principal of the school S. Venkata Lakshmi said that all the students are safe. Ten students had minor injuries. Parents of injured students are informed.