Twenty-seven Russian diplomats to leave US in January: Russian Ambassador

Published: 28th November 2021 10:43 am IST
Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov

Washington: Twenty-seven Russian diplomats will leave the United States on January 30, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

“Our diplomats are being kicked out. On January 30, 27 people with their families will leave us, and on June 30, the same number [of diplomats] will leave from here,” Antonov said on the Soloviev Live YouTube show.

He mentioned that spouses of diplomats see their accreditation removed, while their children are unable to get visas.

The approach of the United States to Russia is unilateral as Washington only wants to discuss issues that concern them, the Russian Ambassador said.

“The American administration has not changed its negative attitude towards us. We are still considered here as opponents. They are trying to talk to us only on issues that are of interest to the United States,” Antonov said.

Testing Russia’s strength is dangerous, as Moscow is not afraid of NATO’s potential and will respond, he added.

“There are suggestions that some desperate person may appear in Ukraine or a group of fighters who will try to test the strength of the Russian defense, hoping that we will not answer, we will be afraid of NATO’s potential.”

