Twin cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad to get water from Manjeera

Hyderabad: Twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad will soon get drinking water from Manjeera filter bed. Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has made all the arrangements for supply of water.

Pumping of water from Peddapur water filter began on Wednesday, while the Water Board officials started pumping at Manjeera filter bed on Thursday. Twin cities will get Manjeera water through second phase lines.

Owing to good rainfall, Singur project has received inflows of 24 tmcft. Water will be released into Manjeera reservoir from Singur project. Release of water to Manjeera reservoir will begin on Friday. According to Water Board officials, they have placed a request for drawing 50 million gallons of water per day.

Source: Siasat news