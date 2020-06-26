Twin city business to go into self-lockdown till July 5

Hyderabad: With the spike in coronavirus cases in GHMC limits, there has been a voluntary decision to impose ‘self-lockdown’ in that several traders and merchants associations will temporarily close their local shops and business establishments.

Several major markets of Hyderabad and Secunderabad — including Lad Bazaar, Troop Bazaar, Begum Bazaar, Pathergatti Market, and Shahalibanda jewellery market — have decided to go into ‘self-lockdown’ considering the rising coronavirus cases in the state from today till July 5.

A closed shutter

Photo Credit: Mohammed Hussain

From Friday in Old City the President of the Lad Bazaar Traders Association, Mohammed Mustafa Ali Muzaffar announced that bangles shops, jewellery shops and others merchants of Laad Bazaar took this voluntary decision.

Lad Bazaar

Photo Credit: Mohammed Hussain

According to AIMIM Corporator — Shah Ali Banda and President of Laad Bazaar Association President, eight merchants of Laad Bazaar succumbed to COVID-19 and around 25 other traders were affected as well.

“With fresh cases increasing rapidly in city, it has become risky to do business due to the fear of COVID-19 spreading. The merchants have decided to keep their shutters closed for a week,” said Laad Bazaar Merchant Association President Mustafa Ali Muzaffar.

Lad Bazaar

Photo Credit: Mohammed Hussain

Meanwhile, the Joint Secretary of Hyderabad Sanitary Goods Association from Troop Bazaar also for an imposition of self-lockdown for a week from Friday. But it the market still remained open. According to the shop owners, the Association did announce this move but we decided to shut the market from Saturday or Sunday.

“As a precautionary measure we decided to close down the shops at Troop Bazaar from Friday. Already a few shops did not open today and more will follow suit from Saturday as orders already placed by customers are to be handed over to customers,” said the Joint Secretary of Hyderabad Sanitary Goods Association from Troop Bazaar.

Whereas, the Hyderabad Kirana Merchant Association in Begum Bazar have closed all the essential items shops their from Sunday.

“Over 500 kirana shops will remain shut for a week. All merchants have decided to close and are on board with the decision,” said Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association, President Laxminarayan Rathi.

Bhavar Lal Varma from Secunderabad Traders Association said, “We can survive without wealth but we cannot survive without good health. Due to COVID-19 spreading, all merchants of Secunderabad Cloth market have decided to close all shops and halt business for ten days.”

Moreover other shops in various markets of the city have decided to close shop by 3 pm.

mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com