Twin tower demolition: Noida Admin moves toward countdown, road to be blocked at 2.15 pm

Noida: As the Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93A, Noida are all set to be imploded at 2.30 pm on Sunday, the Noida Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar said that they are moving towards the countdown.

“Everything is fully ready, we are moving towards the countdown,” said Alok Kumar, Noida CP.

The towers, Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys), part of the Emerald Court, were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction following which a long legal battle was fought in the Allahabad High Court and then the Supreme Court of India which culminated in favour of the Residents Welfare Association.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh S informed that the expressway will be closed around 2.15 pm and will be resumed to people’s service half an hour after the explosion.

Also Read Noida twin towers: Wind direction changes ahead of demolition

“Expressway only to be closed right before the blast at around 2.15 pm. It will be opened half an hour after the blast, soon as the dust settles down. The instant command centre has 7 CCTV cameras. Traffic expert here along with us, monitoring all congestion points,” DCP Rajesh S said adding that 560 police personnel, 100 people from reserve forces, four Quick Response Teams and NDRF teams have been deployed at the site.

“Traffic diversion points have been activated,” the DCP added.

As soon as the cranes to demolish the tower started coming in, the police announced to vacate the area around it and a green corridor was also established to look after any emergency situation.

“A green corridor has been established to attend to any emergency situation. Traffic diversion plans are being implemented in the area,” Ganesh Prasad Saha, DCP, Traffic said.

Two housing societies, including 40 towers, next to the Supertech Twin Towers were fully evacuated, ahead of demolition at 2.30 pm with 560 police personnel, 100 people from reserve forces, 4 Quick Response Teams and NDRF team deployed in the area.

A resident of the Emerald Court at Silver City housing complex, Zeeshan said that the residents of two housing societies near the twin towers have been evacuated and people have covered their doors and windows to prevent dust from entering the houses.

“Residents …have covered the door and windows to prevent dust from entering the house and I have taken down wall hangings as a precautionary measure,” Zeeshan said.

A combined force of NGOs also worked to rescue dogs at the last moment before the demolition today.

“We have today saved almost 30-35 dogs. We are working on getting out to each and every one of them,” said an NGO member.

For the successful demolition of the Twin Tower in Noida, a Special dust machine has been installed at the site to monitor pollution levels after it collapses in Sector 93A, of Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

“We filed a petition in High Court in 2012. We are very happy to have won this battle of 10 years. Long-term benefits of demolition will be seen in three months,” said UBS Teotia, Resident Welfare Association (RWA) President, Emerald Court and petitioner in the Twin Towers case.