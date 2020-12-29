Twinkle Khanna gets sweetest birthday wish from hubby Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: Known to be a beauty with brains, one of the most popular stars in the industry Twinkle Khanna is celebrating her 47th birthday today. Author and former actress Twinkle is popularly referred as Mrs Funnybones who often tickles the internet’s funny bones with her incisive wit.

On her special day, Twinkle Khanna got a special and sweetest birthday wish from hubby Akshay Kumar.

Akshay took to his Instagram on Tuesday to share sweet birthday wishes to wifey Twinkle. Sharing an adorable picture of him with Twinkle, Akshay Kumar wrote, Here’s to another year of questionable life decisions. But I’m so glad I get to make all of them with you ♥️ Happy birthday Tina.”

The actress-turned-columnist tied the knot with superstar Akshay Kumar on 17 January 2001. One of the most celebrated couples of the B-town, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar has two children – Aarav and Nitara.

While Twinkle and Akshay rarely make public appearances together, it is their online banter that gives fans sneak peak of their marital bliss.

More about Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna made her screen debut in Bollywood opposite Bobby Deol in Barsaat. Post her debut, she went on to star in Jaan, Dil Tera Diwana, Uff! Yeh Mohabbat, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, International Khiladi and more. Her last film was Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.

She bid goodbye to films in 2001 and later turned author. Her three best-selling novels include Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, and Pyjamas Are Forgiving.