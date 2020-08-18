Twinkle Khanna gives a glimpse of her bookworm self

Mumbai, Aug 18 : Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is happy with her bookworm life along with daughter Nitara, and she gave us a sneak peek on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the author posted a picture the mother and daughter duo is seen deeply immersed in reading.

“The little one and I read together, while the teenager who is also meant to have his nose in a book, takes pictures instead! #bookwormlife,” she captioned the image.

The teenager she mentioned was her son Aarav.

Earlier, Twinkle took to Instagram to share her way of finding peace, and that is thread therapy.

“Moving hands still the mind and my Mumbai ‘Tai’ livens up an old white shirt. #ThreadTherapy #HoopGirl,” she shared while sharing her work of embroidery on a white shirt.

Twinkle and her actor husband Akshay Kumar, along with their children, are currently in the UK. Akshay will shoot for the first international schedule of the upcoming film “BellBottom” in Glasgow, Scotland, amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Inspired by true events, the film is set in the 1980s.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.