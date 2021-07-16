Twitter adds captions for voice tweets

San Francisco: After first launching voice tweets in June 2020, micro-blogging site Twitter is now rolling out captions for voice tweets.

According to The Verge, now, when users make a voice tweet, currently available on the iOS app right now, captions will be automatically generated in supported languages.

“As part of our ongoing work to make Twitter accessible for everyone, we’re rolling out automated captions for Voice Tweets to iOS,” said Gurpreet Kaur, Twitter’s head of global accessibility

“Though it’s still early and we know it won’t be perfect at first, it’s one of many steps wea¿re taking to expand and strengthen accessibility across our service, and we look forward to continuing our journey to create a truly inclusive service,” Kaur added.

The currently supported languages are English, Japanese, Spanish, Portuguese, Turkish, Arabic, Hindi, French, Indonesian, Korean and Italian.

To see the captions on a tweet, users can click or tap the CC icon in the top-right corner of the voice tweet window. Captions only appear on new voice tweets, the company told the tech website.

When voice tweets were launched, it also came to light that there wasn’t a dedicated team at Twitter for accessibility at the time — instead, employees had to volunteer their own time for accessibility work, the report said.

The company has since fixed that, announcing that it had formed teams to focus on accessibility in September, it added.

Twitter also offers captions in Twitter Spaces, its Clubhouse-like social audio rooms.