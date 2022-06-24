Twitter closed caption toggle now available for iOS, Android users

San Francisco: Microblogging site Twitter announced that the option to turn captions off/on with a new “CC” button, the feature which it was testing earlier, is now available for everyone.

On its own platform, the company said that the feature is now available for all the users on the iOS and Android platforms.

“The choice is now yours: the closed caption toggle is now available for everyone on iOS and Android!” the company wrote on Twitter Support.

“Tap the ‘CC’ button on videos with available captions to turn the captions off/on,” it added.

Meanwhile, the company has recently confirmed that the platform is working on a built-in Notes feature that will allow users to write longer posts.

The feature is currently available to a select group of users in the US, UK, Canada, and Ghana.

Twitter shared how the feature will work in two separate GIFs.Users can click into the “Write” tab to start writing a Note, and can then embed the Note into their tweet when finished.

Several writers have already published Notes on the platform, which appear as long-form posts that can have tweets, videos, and images mixed in.

The platform is also, reportedly, rolling out its much-anticipated ‘Edit button’ feature for selected users.