Twitter deletes Amit Shah’s DP over copyright violation, restores later

New Delhi: Twitter removed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s display picture on Thursday but restored in a while stating that it was an “Inadvertent error”.

Clicking on Shah’s Display Picture on his verified handle showed a blank page with the message: “Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder.”

The image was restored after a while. There were no other details available from Twitter.

Twitter’s copyright policy states: “In general, the photographer and NOT the subject of a photograph is the actual rights holder of the resulting photograph.”

Twitter had recently also removed the display picture on the official Twitter handle of BCCI, also citing copyright violation.

The micro blogging site had earlier showed Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of the Union Territory of Ladakh.