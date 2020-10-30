Twitter deletes Mahathir’s tweet over glorification of violence

Kuala Lampur: Social networking platform Twitter on Thursday removed former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s tweet, for violating its rule of – prohibiting glorification of violence – shortly after a violent knife attack in Nice, which left three people dead.

In a series of tweets, Mahathir Mohamad had said that “Muslims have a right to be angry and kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past”. It sparked an angry outburst on social media with many users calling out the former Malaysian prime minister.

Cedric O, France’s Secretary for Digital Sector also condemned the post and urged Twitter to suspend the account of the former Malaysian prime minister and said in a tweet: “If not, Twitter would be an accomplice to a formal call for murder.”

I just spoke with the Managing Director of Twitter France. The account of former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad must be immediately suspended. If not, Twitter would be an accomplice to a formal call for murder: Cédric O, Secretary of State for Digital Sector of France (File pic) pic.twitter.com/OQbnceEppe — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

Twitter first labelled the tweet with a disclaimer stating that the posting violated its rules but was being left up because it was in public interest. The networking site later completely deleted the tweet but left the remaining of the Twitter thread intact.

Mahathir Mohammad’s tweet comes following French President Emmanuel Macron’s criticism of radical Islam after a school teacher, was beheaded by an 18- year old for showing cartoons depicting Prophet Mohammed in class.

In a series of 13 tweets, Mahathir Mohamad posting from his personal Twitter handle lashed out at Macron for not being “civilised” and for being “very primitive in blaming the religion of Islam and Muslims for the killing of the insulting school teacher”. Here are his tweets:

RESPECT OTHERS



1. A teacher in France had his throat slit by an 18-year-old Chechen boy. The killer was angered by the teacher showing a caricature of Prophet Muhammad. The teacher intended to demonstrate freedom of expression. — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 29, 2020

2. The killing is not an act that as a Muslim I would approve. But while I believe in the freedom of expression, I do not think it includes insulting other people. You cannot go up to a man and curse him simply because you believe in freedom of speech. — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 29, 2020

3. In Malaysia, where there are people of many different races and religions, we have avoided serious conflicts between races because we are conscious of the need to be sensitive to the sensitivities of others. If we are not, then this country would never be peaceful and stable. — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 29, 2020

4. We often copy the ways of the West. We dress like them, we adopt their political systems, even some of their strange practices. But we have our own values, different as between races and religions, which we need to sustain. — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 29, 2020

5. The trouble with new ideas is that the late comers tend to add new interpretations. These are not what the originators intended. Thus, freedom for women, meant the right to vote in elections. Today, we want to eliminate everything that is different between men and women. — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 29, 2020

6. Physically we are different. This limits our capacity to be equal. We have to accept these differences and the limitations that are placed on us. Our value systems is also a part of human rights. — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 29, 2020

7. Yes, sometimes some values seem to be inhuman. They cause some people to suffer. We need to reduce the sufferings.

But not by force, if the resistance is great. — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 29, 2020

8. The dress code of European women at one time was severely restrictive. Apart from the face no part of the body was exposed. But over the years, more and more parts of the body are exposed. — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 29, 2020

Today a little string covers the most secret place, that’s all. In fact, many in the west are totally naked when on certain beaches. — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 29, 2020

9. The West accepts this as normal. But the West should not try to forcibly impose this on others. To do so is to deprive the freedom of these people. — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 29, 2020

10. Generally, the west no longer adhere to their own religion. They are Christians in name only. That is their right. But they must not show disrespect for the values of others, for the religion of others. It is a measure of the level of their civilisation to show this respect. — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 29, 2020

11. Macron is not showing that he is civilised. He is very primitive in blaming the religion of Islam and Muslims for the killing of the insulting school teacher. It is not in keeping with the teachings of Islam. — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 29, 2020

But irrespective of the religion professed, angry people kill. The French in the course of their history has killed millions of people. Many were Muslims. — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 29, 2020

13. Since you have blamed all Muslims and the Muslims’ religion for what was done by one angry person, the Muslims have a right to punish the French. The boycott cannot compensate the wrongs committed by the French all these years.https://t.co/ysZeXDrQ09 — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 29, 2020

France’s Secretary of State’s remarks comes after another attack was witnessed on Thursday where a knife-wielding man killed two women and a man at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice and injured several others. The police detained the attacker and launched an investigation on terrorism grounds.

The attack in Nice was followed by a knife-stabbing attempt in France’s southeastern city of Avignon and another one at the French Consulate in Saudi Arabia.

The global protests began after Samuel Paty, a school teacher, was beheaded by an 18-year-old teenager on the outskirts of Paris after he showed cartoons depicting the Prophet during a lesson. Paty was posthumously granted France’s highest award, the Legion d’Honneur, and commemorated in the national ceremony at the Sorbonne University in Paris.