Twitter expands Blue service to more than 20 countries

With this expansion, the Blue subscription service is now available in more than 35 countries globally.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 3rd March 2023 5:50 pm IST
Twitter Blue users now get 'prioritised rankings in conversations'
Twitter

New Delhi: Micro-blogging platform Twitter has expanded its Blue subscription service to more than 20 countries in Europe.

The countries include the Netherlands, Poland, Ireland, Belgium, Sweden, Romania, Czech Republic, Finland, Denmark, Greece, Austria, Hungary, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Slovakia, Latvia, Slovenia, Estonia, Croatia, Luxembourg, Malta, and Cyprus, according to Twitter’s About Page.

With this expansion, the Blue subscription service is now available in more than 35 countries globally.

Last month, the micro-blogging platform expanded the Twitter Blue service to 6 countries, including Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Also Read
WhatsApp rolling out ‘Split view’ feature on Android beta for tablets

In December last year, Twitter launched its Blue subscription service with verification, costing $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month.

Later, the company added features such as the ability to post 60-minute videos and 4,000-character tweets, as well as get priority in conversations.

Meanwhile, following a round of layoffs, the micro-blogging site has laid off Twitter product manager Esther Crawford.

Crawford led various projects at Twitter, including the company’s Blue with verification subscription and its forthcoming payments platform.

More than 50 employees were impacted by the layoffs, which were spread across several departments. Martijn de Kuijper, the creator of the now-shuttered Revue newsletter platform that Twitter acquired in 2021, was also among them, reports The Verge, citing sources.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 3rd March 2023 5:50 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button