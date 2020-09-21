Twitter inquisition helps China on coronavirus origin

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 21st September 2020 2:28 pm IST
The inside of a jail of the Spanish Inquisition, with a priest supervising his scribe while men and women are suspended from pulleys, tortured on the rack or burnt with torches. Twitter runs the 21st century inquisition (Picture courtesy: Wikimedia.org)

New Delhi: The dots are getting clearer; and there are so many of them that it is not very difficult now to join them and get the picture. The big picture, which is: Big Tech like Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Microsoft boss Bill Gates seem to be in league with the global public health mafia to end all freedoms that crystallized in the Age of Enlightenment, including free speech and the right to live as people want to live.

Concomitantly, they do everything to shield China wherever they can. The suspension of the profile of Chinese virologist Li-Meng Yan by Twitter is a testimony to the machinations of this unholy nexus.

Li’s crime? She had the courage to assert publicly that China had “manufactured” the coronavirus in a Wuhan lab.

Now, the narrative the tech tyrants have been peddling has a simple theme: all the problems of the world have been caused by US President Donald Trump. Used to genuflecting to the diktats of Beijing, they couldn’t allow the scientist to air her views because it did not conform to the dogmas they uphold, one of them being that the coronavirus is natural.

READ:  Time to introspect Muslim angle in ISRO spy case of 1994

A large number of scientists are of the view that the coronavirus is natural, but there is no certainty about it, just as there is no certainty about it being man-made. Therefore, Twitter has no business to suspend Yan’s account just by saying that her tweets make “disputed claims on coronavirus.”

A few hundred years ago, the claims about the spherical shape of the earth were also “disputed.” In more recent times, the findings of S. Chandrasekhar, the Nobel laureate of Indian origin, were also disputed by top authorities; the findings included what later came to be known as the Chandrasekhar Limit. A leading English astronomer, Sir Arthur Eddington, called young researcher’s “mathematical game playing.”

READ:  Palestinian political factions unite against Arab-Israel deals

Thankfully, there was no Twitter in the days of Copernicus, Galileo, Chandrasekhar, and other great scientists; otherwise, they too would have become the victims of the ‘cancel culture’ and ‘de-platforming’ that the radical Left is promoting and Bolshevik billionaires are enforcing.

Like the medieval church, with its claims of infallibility, the contemporary tech tyrants are convinced that they are divinely ordained to know the truth. They also have the power of money and digital might, so they have arrogated to themselves the authority to sit in judgment over the veracity of the statements of science. And not just science; they also spell out the digital norms of decency, propriety, etc.

Just like the Inquisition suppressed any views offensive to the church and dogma, the digital Inquisition squashes any heresy. Yan is clearly a heretic-and should be burnt at the Big Tech stake.

Source: IANS
Categories
Featured News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Featured News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close