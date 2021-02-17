Twitter introduces Voice Messages to DMs in three countries

California: American social network company Twitter has introduced voice messages to direct messages as a new feature for users in India, Brazil, and Japan.

According to The Verge, the new feature allows users to send a voice DM (Direct Message) or a voice clip to the Twitter contact.

As per a Twitter report, this feature will be launched in an organized way, so it is conceivable that some of the users won’t see the feature appear immediately. The micro-blogging users can send as long as 140 seconds in length voice messages in private talks. This component is as of now being tested in India, Brazil, and Japan and will be accessible for both iOS and Android users.

The Verge reported that to utilize this new feature, a user has to simply open the chatbox of the concerned contact, tap on the voice icon placed in the bottom right corner and begin recording. Once a user has recorded the voice message, he should next tap on the stop icon to wrap up.

The user likewise will have the alternative to hearing the audio prior to sending and erasing it. After the approval, the last step will be to tap on the send icon to send it.

Manish Maheshwari, managing director of Twitter India, upon the announcement of the feature, said, “India is a priority market for Twitter and that is why we’re constantly testing new features and learning from people’s experience on the service here.”

Adding to this very aspect, Alex Ackerman-Greenberg, product manager for direct messages at Twitter, added, “We hope letting people record and send voice messages as DMs will enhance their conversational experience by adding convenience and expression.”

Source: ANI