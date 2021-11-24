Twitter iOS app now stops tweets from disappearing mid-read

New Delhi: Twitter on Wednesday introduced updates to its iOS app to prevent tweets from disappearing as the users try to read them.

The iOS users faced this problem where tweets were disappearing when replies are being added to an ongoing conversation.

“We’ve made some updates on iOS to prevent Tweets from disappearing mid-read. Now when you pause your timeline scrolling to look at a Tweet, it should stay put!” Twitter said in an update.

The micro-blogging platform earlier this month issued an update to the disappearing Tweet experience for web.

The company first discussed Tweets disappearing from view mid-read in September.

“We know it’s a frustrating experience, so we’re working on changing it. Over the next two months, we’ll be rolling out updates to the way we show you Tweets so they don’t disappear,” it had said.

A Tweet would move up the timeline as replies were added to the ongoing conversation.

“Since some conversations can evolve quickly, this made it so you didn’t see the same Tweet repeated in the TL. Our changes will keep your TL fresh and keep Tweets from disappearing mid-read,” Twitter said.