Twitter is in awe of PM Modi’s new beard look

NEW DELHI: PM Modi‘s new elongated beard look has grabbed eyeballs on social media.

Earlier on Tuesday, while addressing the nation to address the tough coronavirus situation, PM Modi announced the extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) that provided immediate relief to the disadvantaged sections of society.

The new snow-white beard comes with a long moustache that twirls around the edges.

Twitter had a field day reacting to PM Modi’s beard.

One user wrote, ““Get 80% off on All Beard Products” ka asli Benefit toh Modi Ji Ne uthaya hai.”

Another commented, “@narendramodi Sir is already a trendsetter for beard lover like me. Look at him Sir is looking so impressive with dense beard and long moustache. I can guarantee, he is most handsome & mst #dabangg among all the world leaders,” added another.

Here’s how Twitter reacted

After this grand beard revelation I'd be disappointed if BEARDO doesn't collaborate with modi😔 — Khushiii☄️ (@khushiiibhinde) June 30, 2020

Woh Sab toh theek hai… I think the PM needs a trim (beard) 😀#LifeInTheTimeOfCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/8tAtd5Zi0A — Geeta Mohan گیتا موہن गीता मोहन (@Geeta_Mohan) June 30, 2020

Modi ji came live only to flex his beard. — Butter Naan (@ClumsyDesii) June 30, 2020

The M in Modi ji stands for Meri beard sabse cool hai. — Chole Bhature (@tanisshhaaa) June 30, 2020

Hiniting that it is a long haul and India’s poor and needy will continue to need the handholding of the state, Modi declared the extension of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna’ (PMGKAY) by another five months till November end.

PMGKAY is a programm through which 80 crore Indians get free monthly ration.

In his address to the nation, Modi said, “During festivals, our needs also increase and so do the expenses. Keeping all these things in mind, it has been decided that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana should now be extended till Diwali and Chhath Puja, which is by the end of November.”

