Twitter kills threaded replies, shuts down beta app twttr

New Delhi, Dec 4 : Twitter has turned off its threaded replies experiment as it made conversations hard to read and shut down its beta app called twttr, designed for experiments like threaded replies.

The threaded replies experiment was meant to make replies easier to read and follow but users gave negative feedback.

“We asked and you let us know this reply layout wasn’t it, as it was harder to read and join conversations,” Twitter said in a tweet late on Thursday.

“So we’ve turned off this format to work on other ways to improve conversations on Twitter.”

Twitter rolled out threaded replies in August 2018. In May this year, the company said some of the users on iOS and web will also see a new layout for replies with lines and indentations.

The company had said it was experimenting with placing like, Retweet, and reply icons behind a tap for replies with a small group on iOS and web.

Twitter also announced on Thursday to shut down its beta app called twttr.

“For now we’re turning (twttr) off so we can work on new tests to improve the conversation experience on Twitter,” the company said.

“If you’re using twttr, switch to the main Twitter app to keep up with what’s happening”.

The microblogging platform is now exploring next steps for the app as it develops future plans to test new products.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.