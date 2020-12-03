Twitter labels Amit Malviya’s farmer video ‘manipulated media’

Syed AzamUpdated: 3rd December 2020 7:31 am IST
How the ringmaster of BJP’s IT Cell weaponizes misinformation
Photo: Twitter @amitmalviya

New Delhi: The Twitter on Wednesday lebelled a video clip posted by BJP IT Cell incharge Amit Malviya regarding a policeman swinging his baton to hit an elderly farmer protester as “manipulated media”.

Malaviya had posted the clip days earlier to take a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him “one of the most discredited Indian opposition leaders”.

On November 28, Malviya had quoted a tweet by the Congress leader and said: “Rahul Gandhi must be the most discredited opposition leader India has seen in a long, long time.”

Malviya also attached the video clip with subtitles reading ‘Propaganda vs Reality’, claiming that the policeman didn’t even touch the farmer.

However, more clips of the incident showed that the farmers were hit by paramilitary forces while they were agitating on the Delhi-Haryana border.

According to Twitter’s synthetic and manipulated media policy, Twitter red-flags the content posted on its platform if they are “significantly and deceptively altered or fabricated, if they are shared in a deceptive manner, or if they are likely to impact public safety or cause harm”.

Twitter also removes content if two or more of the criteria are met.

Rahul Gandhi had on November 28, in a tweet in Hindi, said: “It is a very saddening photo. Our slogan is ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ but today Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi’s arrogance made the ‘jawan’ stand against the farmer. This is very dangerous.”

He also shared a picture showing a security personnel reportedly in the process of hitting the farmer with a baton at the Singhu border, amid the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Source: IANS

