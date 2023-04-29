Twitter locks ANI’s Twitter account; here’s why

The news agency's Twitter handle displays the phrase 'This account doesn't exist'.

Email recieved by ANI editor Smita Prakash from Twitter.

Twitter on Saturday locked Asian News International’s (ANI) account because it does not match the ‘minimum age requirement’ to use the microblogging site, according to ANI Editor Smita Prakash on Saturday. The news agency’s Twitter handle displays the phrase ‘This account doesn’t exist’.

Prakash tweeted an image of a Twitter email telling him that ANI’s handle has been locked.

“In order to create a Twitter account, you must be at least 13 years old. Twitter has determined that you don’t meet these age requirements, so your account has been locked and will be removed from Twitter,” the email read.

According to its website, South Asia’s premier multimedia news agency has over 100 bureaus across India, South Asia, and throughout the world.

Users have reported many glitches with Twitter since Elon Musk took over the social media firm and trimmed personnel, raising questions about the service’s survival with fewer engineers.

