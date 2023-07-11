Twitter may hit all-time record for user-screentime this week: Musk

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 11th July 2023 12:37 pm IST
San Francisco: Twitter-owner Elon Musk on Tuesday said that “cumulative user-seconds per day of phone screentime” might “hit an all-time record” this week.

Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino tweeted, “Don’t want to leave you hanging by a thread… but Twitter, you really outdid yourselves! Last week we had our largest usage day since February. There’s only ONE Twitter. You know it. I know it.”

To this, Musk replied: “Cumulative user-seconds per day of phone screentime, as reported by iOS & Android, is hardest to game. I think we may hit an all-time record this week.”

Later, Musk posted: “Watching pic in pic video while scrolling this platform is great.”

“You will get more laughs from this app than everything else combined,” he said on Monday.

IT service management company Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince on Sunday tweeted a graph showing Twitter’s declining domain name system (DNS) ranking from January to now.

Last week, after Meta launched its Twitter-rival ‘Threads’, Yaccarino said “we’re often imitated — but the Twitter community can never be duplicated”.

Meta launched Threads on July 5 for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is currently among the top free apps on the App Store.

Announcing the 100 million user sign-ups on Threads, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday said: “Threads reached 100 million sign ups over the weekend. That’s mostly organic demand and we haven’t even turned on many promotions yet. Can’t believe it’s only been 5 days!”

