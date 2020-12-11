Twitter now has 42.6% women in global workforce

New Delhi, Dec 11 : Twitter has said that it is in the right direction to have at least 50 per cent women in its global workforce by 2025 and the number has now improved to 42.6 per cent (women in all roles) at the company as 2020 draws to a close.

Twitter currently has 38.2 per cent women in leadership roles and 25.8 per cent women in technical roles, according to its ‘Inclusion & Diversity Q4 2020′.

“As a company we doubled down on deeper commitments across leadership, transparency, and accountability — all to drive progress along our journey to be the world’s most diverse and inclusive tech company,” said Dalana Brand, Vice President, People Experience; Head of Inclusion and Diversity at Twitter.

In 2019, Twitter created an internal diversity dashboard so any Tweep can track in real time how the company is doing against its workforce representation goals.

“We recently launched version 3.0 of our diversity dashboard which dramatically expands transparency across these metrics, providing visibility across the board to give Tweeps the opportunity to critically examine how their team is doing and be part of the solution,” Brand said in a statement on Thursday.

Twitter said that in 2002, it deeply looked at the representation in leadership roles and pay equity.

“Our first step in this new area examines differences by gender, which we will share in our annual report early next year. Work is also underway to increase pay transparency and starting in 2021, we’ll share with Tweeps the pay bands for their individual position,” Brand elaborated.



Moving forward, for a hiring decision to be made on any open role, at least one woman (global) and one Black or Latinx candidate (US) must have been considered by the interview panel, she added.

