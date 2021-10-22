Twitter now lets anyone host a Space

New Delhi: Micro-blogging site Twitter has announced that its audio chatroom Spaces is now open to anyone who wants to host.

The Spaces team in a tweet said that the users on both Android and iOS will now be able to host Spaces.

“The time has arrived — we’re now rolling out the ability for everyone on iOS and Android to host a Space,” the firm said in a tweet.

Earlier this year, the company had limited access to hosting Spaces to accounts with at least 600 followers, saying that it found these accounts would be more likely to have a good experience due to the existing audience.

Twitter recently announced a new accelerator programme for creators on its audio conversation platform Spaces, to “discover and reward” around 150 creators with technical, financial and marketing support.

The ‘Twitter Spaces Spark’ programme is a three-month accelerator initiative.

Those selected will get a stipend of $2,500 per month, $500 in monthly ad credits to spend promoting their Spaces on Twitter and early access to new Twitter features.

They will also get support from Twitter’s official social media handles, and “opportunities for prioritised in-app discoverability for well-performing Spaces”.

Twitter has also announced plans to roll out paid Ticketed Spaces for iOS users where some hosts on its live audio feature can now sell access to Ticketed Spaces.

Twitter had previously said that it will take a 3 per cent cut of creators’ earnings from Ticketed Spaces.