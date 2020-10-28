Twitter outage hits India users

New Delhi, Oct 28 : Twitter users in several parts of the world, including India, on Wednesday reported facing problems accessing the platform as the homepage refused to load.

Instead of showing a fresh feed of tweets, “Something went wrong, try again” popped up as a message.

The cause of the outage is not known as Twitter is yet to come out with an official announcement.

According to Downdetector, which offers real-time status and outage information, there was a sudden surge in users reporting problems with Twitter at around 8.12 pm.

Most of the problems have been reported by desktop users, followed by Android and iOS users.

Source: IANS

