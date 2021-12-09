Twitter reacts as BCCI announces to remove Kohli as ODI captain

Hyderabad: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced Rohit Sharma as the captain for the team’s One Day International (ODI) games replacing Virat Kohli, starting January 2022. The board faced backlash following their announcement as fans were disappointed and allege that the board disrespected Kohli.

Kohli is succeded by Sharma as team India’s white-ball captain after he (Kohli) stepped down as the team’s captain for the T20I format, in September, citing “immense workload” and “the need for space”.

Early reports suggested that Kohli was forced to step down from ODI captaincy and was allegedly given only 48 hours to announce his decision before the board announced Sharma as his replacement.

The BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday clarified that the board and selectors together took the call to appoint Rohit Sharma as the full-time white-ball captain of the side.

“It’s a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats,” Ganguly told ANI.

Following the floating reports, here is how Twitter reacted:

I live in Australia and believe me, every time I talk about @imVkohli in front of my Aussie friends, they praise him a lot and say 'wish he was an Aus player'. Almost everyone respect him here but it's really pathetic to see the way BCCI is treating a legend.#ShameOnBCCI — #We want aggressive Kohli back 💪 (@crickohli18) December 9, 2021

From No Overseas 100 to The Temporary Captain, Rohit has came a long way

He Deserved that role👏



But No offence to Virat Kohli, This guy gave his heart and Soul for the team Both As a player and as a Captain

But he Deserved a better farewell tweet from bcci, #ShameOnBcci pic.twitter.com/QDmWrwvMYR — I S H ∆ N T |🇮🇳 (@its_ishant45) December 9, 2021

He Came, He Saw

He Conquered 👑

And in return he got sacked!#ShameOnBCCI #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/xbUClUd5ld — tushar (@TimeStoneHolder) December 9, 2021

No other country would have treated their players the way Virat Kohli has been treated by BCCI. Neither a thank you note nor press & handing over Captaincy to an undeserving guy. The politics by @JayShah @SGanguly99 and @BCCI won and we lost. #ShameOnBCCI — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) December 9, 2021

The Respect Virat gets from Australian media 🙏

You guys never deserves this guy @BCCI #ShameonBCCI pic.twitter.com/iS7NrIhkhV — 𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓼𝓱𝓲𝓷𝓲 (@harshiniii_18) December 9, 2021

Even Pakistanis know the worth of a VIRAT KOHLI !!#ShameonBCCIpic.twitter.com/m2jGAaQsWb — ISHAN ¹⁸ (@Kohlify_18) December 9, 2021

I am a Rohit Sharma Fan but this time i know that Virat was deserving Captaincy in ODIs as compared to Rohit , He should be given not some but many chances. #ShameOnBCCI pic.twitter.com/c5azFKLSAo — Hardik (@Hardikbajaj500) December 9, 2021

Virat Kohli looking at the BCCI members#ShameOnBCCI pic.twitter.com/gRYP30TKqv — Nishita Sarma ॐ | Vicky Bday Coming ❤️ (@MyLoveVirat18) December 9, 2021

