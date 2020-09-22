Twitter records 6.1bn K-pop related tweets in past 12 months

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 22nd September 2020 1:04 pm IST

New Delhi: Despite the global Covid-19 pandemic, Twitter has recorded 6.1 billion K-pop related Tweets in the past 12 months.

With over 300 K-pop Topics (by artists names) that can be followed on Twitter, fans around the world can immediately see the best Tweets and easily join the global conversation about their favourite artists, the company said in a statement on Monday.

K-pop is a genre of popular music originating in South Korea that has taken the world of music by storm.

#KpopTwitter is one of the largest global conversations on Twitter.

“To celebrate 10 years of #KpopTwitter success, we have partnered with K-pop Radar to give out K-pop data across 20 markets to show how the passionate global K-pop community shares their love and connects with their favourite artists around the world,” Twitter said.

In addition, Twitter is organising an exclusive “Decade of #KpopTwitter” global live party at the #TwitterBlueroom, bringing together several of the K-pop pioneers (#SUNMI @miyaohyeah, Wonder Girls), global top stars (#KIHYUN and #HYUNGWON, MONSTA X) and fast-rising artists (#BangChan, Stray Kids) in a fun talk-show format to discuss the past 10 years of K-pop and Twitter.

While BTS is the most mentioned K-pop artist in every market (except for Thailand where GOT7 topped the leaderboard), the rest of the top 10 most-mentioned K-pop artists varied by market, showing the diversity of the K-pop fandom on Twitter around the world.

For the first-time ever, Twitter and K-pop Radar are jointly releasing K-pop data across 20 markets worldwide.

“Even during this Covid-19 pandemic when K-pop concerts, global tours and fan appreciation events have been cancelled, we haven’t seen any drop in #KpopTwitter conversations,” Twitetr said.

Source: IANS
