Twitter remembers Sridevi on her 2nd death anniversary

New Delhi: On the second death anniversary of late Bollywood star Sridevi, Tweeple are sharing their fond memories of the actor and echoing their sentiment.

The hash tags #SrideviLivesForever and #Sridevi have flooded various social media platforms.

A user wrote, “There is no goodbye! As long as there is a cinema! Remembering the glorious lady #Sridevi Garu on her death anniversary.”

Another wrote, “Indian Film Industry”s Stellar Performer who has given us Timeless Classics #Sridevi Ji, you are alive in our hearts.”

A post read, “On her 2nd Death Anniversary, remembering late actress #Sridevi this day, which it”s still unfathomable to accept the loss of the Lady SuperStar.”

“No one will never Born with Such Talent,” a user remarked.

Sridevi, Bollywood”s first female superstar, died aged 54 on this day in 2018, after accidentally drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel, leaving the film industry, her family and millions of fans in a state of shock.

She began her career at the age of four in the devotional film “Thunaivan”. She worked across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi movies. She was honoured with Padma Shri for her contribution to art and cinema.

