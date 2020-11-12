Twitter removes Home Minister Amit Shah’s DP, reinstates

News Desk 1Published: 13th November 2020 2:30 am IST
New Delhi, Nov 13 : Micro-blogging site Twitter on Thursday night removed the Display Picture (DP) of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It, however, reinstated the picture after some time.

It turned out that Twitter took the action after someone claimed copyright on the image. However, as soon as the questions rose on the action, Twitter reinstated the same picture.

The Twitteratti reacted on the action that who can claim on the picture of the Home Minister?

In fact, on Thursday night, a message was display on the DP of Shah saying ‘Media not displayed’. Twitter stated in the message that the picture has been removed after someone claimed a copyright on it.

Shah is very popular on social media. He is the second leader in the country after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in terms of highest followers on Twitter. He has 23.6 million followers. The Home Minister follows only 296 people.

