Twitter removes Islamophobic hashtags after cyber crimes notice

Hyderabad: Twitter.Inc has removed offensive Islamophobic hashtags from its platform after the sleuths of CCS, Cyber Crime sleuths have sent notice to remove it following a PIL in Telangana High court.

The world’s largest social media network had removed the inflammatory content pertaining to communalization of COVID-19 pandemic from the twitter platform and have started investigation into the uploaded content.

Acting swiftly twitter Inc. have replied to cyber crimes informing the investigation into the alleged trending and have blocked/removed eight IDs that were allegedly involved in spreading the Islamophobic trending.

A Hyderabad based lawyer Khaja Aijazuddin had filed a writ under Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Telangana High court seeking action against the Twitter which is the Social Networking Site. Apart from twitter, Union Cabinet Secretary, Union Home Secretary, DGP, Telangana State, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City was made respondents.

Following PIL the sleuths of Cyber crime which are the competent authority dealing with cyber issues, have sent a notice to twitter Inc. to block the content for the inflammatory hash tags such as #Islamiccoronavirusjihad, #Coronajihad, #Tablighijamat, #Nizamuddinidiots, #TablighiJamatVirus.

The police have filed a counter affidavit before the HC, in which the state police admitted that in the initial days of COVID-19 spread there was a sustained campaign against Muslims, especially on social media following the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi in March.