Twitter rival Bluesky reopens sign-ups

According to Bluesky's status page, the platform was experiencing "degraded performance" on Saturday last week.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 4th July 2023 4:45 pm IST
Twitter rival Bluesky working on user lists, reply controls tools
Photo: Twitter

San Francisco: Twitter rival Bluesky, backed by Jack Dorsey, announced that it has reopened the sign-ups that the company disabled a few days back.

“We just enabled account sign-ups again, so any outstanding invite codes can now be used to create an account,” the company said, according to the screenshot shared by The Verge.

In an update, the platform had said: “We are still working to accommodate the large influx of users and increase in traffic.”

On Sunday, the platform posted: “Sign ups are currently disabled as is the ‘Popular with Friends’ feed. Otherwise the service should be operating correctly.”

It seemed that the “large influx of users” and “increase in traffic” on Bluesky was due to the reading posts limits introduced on Twitter.

Meanwhile, last week, Jack Dorsey-backed Twitter rival had introduced some proposals for new moderation and safety tooling, which the company is presently working on, including — user lists and reply controls.

