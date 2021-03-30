Twitter suffers outage, users flummoxed

By IANS|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 30th March 2021 7:17 am IST
New Delhi: Twitter users in various countries on Monday experienced problems like slow app loading and were unable to send direct messages (DMs).

Over 15,000 users reported problems with Twitter on app outage tracking website Downdetector.

“User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 10:56 AM EDT. downdetector.com/status/twitter/ RT if you’re also having problems,” the portal tweeted.

However, the platform was working fine for users in India.

One Twitter user replied to Downdetector: “It is loading really slow and my dms aren’t loading at all.”

“Literally had to come here from google link. Twitter app won’t open,” another user posted.

The crash impacted the website, along with both Twitter’s iPhone and and Android apps in the US, the UK, China and other parts of the world.

However, the outage in the US appeared to only be hitting users along the east coast and parts of the Midwest, the media reported.

Twitter was yet to react to the outage.

