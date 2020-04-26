Twitter suspends Moghalpura police station account

Hyderabad: Twitter has suspended the official account of Moghalpura police station. It is believed the twitter handle of police station @shomoghlapura has violated the rules of the twitter upon which account has been suspended.

Public in Old city area of Hyderabad wanted to tag a video of a Sub-Inspector of police working with Moghalpura police station on its official twitter handle, for his alleged highhandedness and abusing people.

To their surprise the people found that the account of Moghalpura police station has been suspended.

