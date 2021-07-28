Twitter tests notification banner for suspended, locked accounts

San Francisco: Micro-blogging site Twitter is testing new notices that tell users if their accounts have been suspended or locked, and have been put in read-only mode for violating Twitter’s rules.

The notices, announced on Tuesday, will show up as a banner at the top of your feed.

These are currently in testing across a small percentage of Twitter users on iOS, Android and the web, a Twitter spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Verge.

“The company is testing this feature after getting feedback from users that they realised they were suspended or locked and in read-only mode only after trying to tweet or follow new accounts,” the spokesperson added.

The new notices spell out users status and provide some additional guidance for those who are locked or suspended.

If you have been permanently suspended, you can submit an appeal, according to one notice, and if your account has been locked, that notice says most accounts get full access back in a week, the report said.

Recently, the micro-blogging site said that it is testing a new feature where users will be able to upvote and downvote replies on tweets, saying this is still not a ‘dislike’ button.

Currently under testing with a select group of iOS users, the feature is available in various styles (up and down arrows, a heart icon and a down arrow, and thumbs up and thumbs down icons), a report said earlier.