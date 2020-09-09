Twitter to add headlines, descriptions to some of its trends

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 9th September 2020 5:36 pm IST
Twitter iOS

New Delhi: Twitter has said it will start writing improved headlines and short descriptions for some of the trends on its platform to make those less confusing for the users.

The micro-blogging platform said earlier this month that it will add pinned Tweets and descriptions on trends to help explain why something is trending on its platform.

“More trend updates, even more context. We’ll now add improved headlines and short descriptions to some Trends, so you can get the rundown on why something’s trending when you’re in the Explore tab or you tap into a Trend,” the company said in a tweet on Tuesday.

In the coming weeks, Twitter users would see brief descriptions added to some trends as well to help add context to the trending topics.

The idea is to make Twitter’s Trending section feel more like a newspaper experience.

Descriptions are developed by Twitter curation team and follow guidelines. Descriptions on trends will be available on twitter.com and Twitter for iOS and Android.

According to the company, a combination of algorithms and the curation team determine if a Tweet represents a trend by evaluating if the Tweet is very reflective of the trend and popular.

“Our algorithms are designed to identify representative Tweets that aren’t potentially abusive, spam, or posted by accounts trying to take advantage of our system,” Twitter said.

Representative Tweets and descriptions on trends will be available in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Egypt, France, India, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

Descriptions will provide straightforward, clearly sourced context around why something is trending.

Source: IANS
