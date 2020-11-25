Twitter to show warning sign when users like a labelled tweet

Syed AzamUpdated: 25th November 2020 9:37 am IST

Washington: Expanding its feature of showing a warning when a user tries to retweet a labelled tweet, Twitter on Monday (local time) announced that it will also be showing a warning sign when a user likes a labelled tweet with potentially misleading information.

According to The Verge, the functionality will be rolling out on the web and the iOS versions of the social media platform this week, while the functionality will come to the Android versions later in the coming weeks.

The company said that adding a warning to tweets with misleading information decreased the quote tweets to by 29 percent.

Source: ANI

READ:  D1: World's 1st EV exclusively built for ride-hailing
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Syed AzamUpdated: 25th November 2020 9:37 am IST
Back to top button