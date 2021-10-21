Twitter users call out Akshay Kumar’s hypocrisy on fuel prices

Hyderabad: Tweets from 2012 on rising petrol prices by film actor Akshay Kumar are now coming back to haunt him as netizens have dug up Kumar’s old tweets censuring the then Congress government, and are questioning his silence on fuel prices now touching Rs 110 in the country.

One of Kumar’s tweets then had criticised the Congress government when petrol prices rose to Rs 62 in 2012. The actor’s bias, said citizens, is clear now given that he has not said a single thing on rising petrol and diesel prices.

In the tweet by Kumar, the Bollywood veteran actor said “When I saw Rs. 62 trending, I thought it must be either the reduced petrol price or some new scam of Rs. 62 crores but…”, while criticising the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who headed the United Progressive Alliance coalition government.

When I saw Rs. 62 trending, I thought it must be either the reduced petrol price or some new scam of Rs. 62 crores but… http://t.co/tJBnnZwG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 15, 2012

Moreover, Altnews co-founder Zubair also highlighted that Akshay Kumar has since deleted his old tweets. The fact that the actor is now also a Canadian citizen does not help, as many also question his patriotism (as to why he took Canadian citizenship).

After Akshay Kumar, Now Ramdev deleted his old tweet on petrol prices. 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Hz0T89yPem — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) October 20, 2021

On Monday however, the old tweet resurfaced and netizens didn’t leave the chance to troll the ‘khiladi.’

What do you feel now seeing 111/- https://t.co/lhawvCcoc9 — ᴀʀᴜɴ ᴅ'ꜱᴏᴜᴢᴀ (@imarun777) October 18, 2021

Actor Akshay Kumar used to have pretty fearless political messaging when the country was in crisis some years ago. Thankfully, all is well now and he can focus on films again. https://t.co/6oR79MSYQK — Reeky Coleslaw (@RickieKhosla) October 18, 2021

It has crossed Rs.115 in many cities but no criticism was made for fear of witch-hunt from the Govt by Income Tax ,ED. Fear of #BJP protesting outside your home calling you anti India. This is the difference b/w India of after 2014 & pre 2014. You're scared from expressing views. https://t.co/YqjMxlBY8W — Abdul Ramees (@abdulrameesIN) October 17, 2021

Why don't you talk about fuel prices now? @akshaykumar



Or do you get petrol/diesel at lower rate?

Have you stop using petrol/diesel cars? #FuelPrices #achedin https://t.co/2KRryOEnK6 — Siddhansh Bakshi (@SiddhanshBakshi) October 15, 2021

When I saw Rs. 110 trending, I thought it must be either the reduced petrol price or some new scam of Rs. 110 crores but… #PetrolPrice https://t.co/vgJUQ1QctF — Rakesh Verma (@Rakesh_Verma19) October 12, 2021