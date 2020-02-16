menu
search
16 Feb 2020, Sun Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments
Home / News / India /

Twitterati criticise Yogi govt for slapping NSA on Kafeel Khan

The new charges against Dr. khan drew sharp social media criticism.

Posted by Safoora Published: February 16, 2020, 4:34 pm IST
Twitterati criticise Yogi govt for slapping NSA on Kafeel Khan
Dr Kafeel Khan/Screengrab@YouTube

NEW DELHI: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government drew sharp criticism on Friday for slapping the lethal National Security Act on suspended Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan.

Khan was booked at a time when he was about to be released on bail in a ‘hate speech’ case.

Also Read
CAA-NRC: NSA slapped on Dr Kafeel Khan

He was granted bail on Monday but he has not been released from Mathura jail where he is presently lodged.

The new charges against Dr. Kafeel drew sharp social media criticism.

Many Twitter users including prominent personalities like Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap and Swara Bhashkar and Swaraj Party chief Yogendra Yadav and Gujarat Dalit MLA Jignesh Mevani come out strongly in support of Dr. Khan.

Also Read
AMU medics seek Dr. Kafeel Khan’s release

The suspended pediatrician of BRD Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur, Khan, was arrested from Mumbai on January 29 allegedly for making inflammatory speeches. He was later granted bail after furnishing a bail bond of Rs 60,000 with the condition of not repeating the crime again.

Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved