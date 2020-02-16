Twitterati criticise Yogi govt for slapping NSA on Kafeel Khan

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government drew sharp criticism on Friday for slapping the lethal National Security Act on suspended Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan.

Khan was booked at a time when he was about to be released on bail in a ‘hate speech’ case.

He was granted bail on Monday but he has not been released from Mathura jail where he is presently lodged.

The new charges against Dr. Kafeel drew sharp social media criticism.

Many Twitter users including prominent personalities like Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap and Swara Bhashkar and Swaraj Party chief Yogendra Yadav and Gujarat Dalit MLA Jignesh Mevani come out strongly in support of Dr. Khan.

Dr. Kafeel Khan hasn't yet been released from jail. This is despite the fact that a court in Aligarh granted him bail on 10th Feb. What is this unending witch-hunt??? Is UP Police above the judiciary of the country????? #FreeDrKafeel @drkafeelkhan — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 13, 2020

Shocking!

UP Police follows Kashmir model.

Dr Kafeel was arrested. Court ordered his release. But he was not released.

Now we learn that he has been booked under NSA.

Name of the game: will keep cooking excuses, but will catch and keep whoever we want. https://t.co/ZDwJ0sVtJ6 — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) February 14, 2020

National Security Act for what? All these bills and acts have been passed only to become tools in the hands of the government to suppress any kind of dissent. That is why we do not trust any act @BJP4India wants to pass. Their intentions are dark and sinister. https://t.co/2DFPoxpyod — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) February 14, 2020

The suspended pediatrician of BRD Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur, Khan, was arrested from Mumbai on January 29 allegedly for making inflammatory speeches. He was later granted bail after furnishing a bail bond of Rs 60,000 with the condition of not repeating the crime again.