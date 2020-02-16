Twitterati criticise Yogi govt for slapping NSA on Kafeel Khan

NEW DELHI: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government drew sharp criticism on Friday for slapping the lethal National Security Act on suspended Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan.
Khan was booked at a time when he was about to be released on bail in a ‘hate speech’ case.
He was granted bail on Monday but he has not been released from Mathura jail where he is presently lodged.
The new charges against Dr. Kafeel drew sharp social media criticism.
Many Twitter users including prominent personalities like Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap and Swara Bhashkar and Swaraj Party chief Yogendra Yadav and Gujarat Dalit MLA Jignesh Mevani come out strongly in support of Dr. Khan.
The suspended pediatrician of BRD Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur, Khan, was arrested from Mumbai on January 29 allegedly for making inflammatory speeches. He was later granted bail after furnishing a bail bond of Rs 60,000 with the condition of not repeating the crime again.