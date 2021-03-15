Twitterati find discrepancy in statements of woman who accused zomato delivery boy of assault

Bengaluru: Many Twitter users have supported the zomato delivery executive Kamaraj after a Bangalore-based model-turned-makeup artiste Hitesha Chandranee accused him of assault.

Earlier, Chandranee had narrated the incident on her social media handles where she can be seen with a bloody injury on her nose.

In the video posted on Instagram, Chandranee said that Kamaraj hit her while she was speaking to a Zomato customer care executive regarding a late order.

After seeing her interview to NDTV, Twitterati started pointing out that the artiste did not have injury on her hand when she posted the video on Instagram.

One of the Twitterati wrote, “While her first video of fake allegation the scratch mark was not there but while giving interview to media afterwards she shows a scratch mark. Aisa kaise chalega didi. Home work acche se nahi kiya didi ne #justiceforzomatoboy #zomato #JusticeForKamaraj”.

Another person wrote, “No injury seen on her hand in first video. Injury seen on hand in interview to NDTV. Ye ho kya raha hai? #JusticeForKamaraj #ZomatoDeliveryGuy”.

Meanwhile, zomato is covering Kamaraj’s legal expenses pertaining to the case. The company is also covering the medical expenses of the model-turned-makeup artiste.

