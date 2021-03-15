Twitterati find discrepancy in statements of woman who accused zomato delivery boy of assault

Bengaluru: Many Twitter users have supported the zomato delivery executive Kamaraj after a Bangalore-based model-turned-makeup artiste Hitesha Chandranee accused him of assault.

Earlier, Chandranee had narrated the incident on her social media handles where she can be seen with a bloody injury on her nose.

In the video posted on Instagram, Chandranee said that Kamaraj hit her while she was speaking to a Zomato customer care executive regarding a late order.

After seeing her interview to NDTV, Twitterati started pointing out that the artiste did not have injury on her hand when she posted the video on Instagram.

One of the Twitterati wrote, “While her first video of fake allegation the scratch mark was not there but while giving interview to media afterwards she shows a scratch mark. Aisa kaise chalega didi. Home work acche se nahi kiya didi ne #justiceforzomatoboy #zomato #JusticeForKamaraj”.

While her first video of fake allegation the scratch mark was not there but while giving interview to media afterwards she shows a scratch mark. Aisa kaise chalega didi. Home work acche se nahi kiya didi ne #justiceforzomatoboy #zomato #JusticeForKamaraj pic.twitter.com/1HZ0HoVuRN — Chandan Saamant♂️ (@chandan_samant) March 14, 2021

Another person wrote, “No injury seen on her hand in first video. Injury seen on hand in interview to NDTV. Ye ho kya raha hai? #JusticeForKamaraj #ZomatoDeliveryGuy”.

No injury seen on her hand in first video.



Injury seen on hand in interview to NDTV.



Ye ho kya raha hai? #JusticeForKamaraj #ZomatoDeliveryGuy pic.twitter.com/68neHKL6Z5 — Gaurav Sharma (राष्ट्रवादी)🇮🇳 (@GGauravSharma14) March 14, 2021

Zomato delivery boy case ⬇️



Friends I just spoke to someone in NDTV , i asked them when there's was no injury seen on her hand in first video.

How come she has injury on her hand for NDTV interview !!

Got no reply from them.



Daya kuch toh gadbad hai , pata lagao. — Barkha Trehan / बरखा त्रेहन (@barkhatrehan16) March 14, 2021

There is no injury seen on her hand in first video.

Injury seen on hand in interview to NDTV.

She is such a liar 😡#JusticeForKamaraj #ZomatoDeliveryGuy pic.twitter.com/0gNDbV2zvg — ankita sharma (@ankitas275) March 14, 2021

Meanwhile, zomato is covering Kamaraj’s legal expenses pertaining to the case. The company is also covering the medical expenses of the model-turned-makeup artiste.