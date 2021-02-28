Twitterati give hilarious responses to KTR’s GK question on GDP

Hyderabad: Telangana State Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao yesterday posted a general knowledge question on Twitter. He asked, “What is the full form of GDP that has been constantly on the rise because of the extraordinary performance of the Union Govt?”

Reacting to it, Twitterati started giving hilarious responses. One of them wrote, “Gas, Diesel and Petrol”. Another person wrote, “Gujarat, Diesel and Petrol”.

G : GST Defaulters

D : Demonetisation Effect

P : Pakoda sellers — Vinay TRS (@PVKFORTS) February 27, 2021

KTR’s sarcastic question got many likes and retweets.

The correct full form of the GDP is Gross Domestic Product. An increase in the GDP rate is a sign of the country’s economic progress.

Price hike

The poor and middle-class families are distressed about the recent price hike in cooking gas, diesel, and petrol prices

The LPG price which was Rs.400 during the tenure of the earlier government has been increased to Rs.800. The petrol price increased from Rs.60 to Rs.100 per litre. The edible oil which was Rs.80 per litre earlier is increased to Rs.150 now.