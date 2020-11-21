Twitterati react after IAS officers Tina Dabi, Athar Amir file for divorce

Jaipur: IAS officers Tina Dabi and Athar Amir who got married in 2018 recently filed for divorce in Jaipur.
Soon after knowing it, Twitterati started reacting. Some of them even try to link the marriage with love jihad.
Reaction of Twitterati
One of them wrote, ” #tinadabi (UPSC Topper) filed for divorce with Athar Khan after 2 years of marriage. Being a public figure she is safe.
But most of #Hindu girls are not so privileged, they never come out of the trap of #lovejihaad #atharkhan “.
Another person wrote, “UPSC topper #TinaDabi filed for divorce with Athar Khan, after 2 years of marriage. Tina Dabi you are lucky, atleast you are safe. #TinaDabi #lovejihaad”.
On the other hand, some of netizens are trying to stand against hate mongers.
A person wrote, ” Tina Dabi and Athar Khan have decided to get divorced and nowhere have they mentioned religious or cultural differences to be the reason behind it, can we stop making assumptions”.
Another person wrote, ” People who are relating Tina Dabi and Athar Khan’s divorce with Love JIhad reference are nothing but the right wing sympathisers . Grow up guys, u don’t have jobs that doesn’t mean u guys will start trending someone’s divorce status on twitter”.
Marriage of IAS Officers Tina Dabi, Athar Amir
The couple married in 2018 soon after their romance and love story made national headlines.
Tina, who was the topper of UPSC Civil Services Exam 2015, married Athar in April 2018.
Athar, from Kashmir had secured second position in UPSC exam 2015.
Both Tina and Athar are officers of the Rajasthan cadre. The duo had earlier said that they had fallen in love during their training period.
Their story became a hot topic of discussion from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir since the Hindu Mahasabha termed it as love jihad.
The couple posted in Rajasthan, has filed for divorce on 17th November. They have submitted an application in a family court on 1st November.