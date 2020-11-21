Twitterati react after IAS officers Tina Dabi, Athar Amir file for divorce

Jaipur: IAS officers Tina Dabi and Athar Amir who got married in 2018 recently filed for divorce in Jaipur.

Soon after knowing it, Twitterati started reacting. Some of them even try to link the marriage with love jihad.

Reaction of Twitterati

One of them wrote, ” #tinadabi (UPSC Topper) filed for divorce with Athar Khan after 2 years of marriage. Being a public figure she is safe.

But most of #Hindu girls are not so privileged, they never come out of the trap of #lovejihaad #atharkhan “.

#tinadabi (UPSC Topper) filed for divorce with Athar Khan after 2 years of marriage. Being a public figure she is safe.



But most of #Hindu girls are not so privileged, they never come out of the trap of #lovejihaad #atharkhan pic.twitter.com/WhMi7BkKSI — Aryakeshwan (@Aryakeshwan29) November 21, 2020

Another person wrote, “UPSC topper #TinaDabi filed for divorce with Athar Khan, after 2 years of marriage. Tina Dabi you are lucky, atleast you are safe. #TinaDabi #lovejihaad”.

UPSC topper #TinaDabi filed for divorce with Athar Khan, after 2 years of marriage.

Tina Dabi you are lucky, atleast you are safe. #TinaDabi #lovejihaad pic.twitter.com/cMyal9w7vt — Tiger Uday Singh (@Tiger_UdaySingh) November 21, 2020

Tina Dabi and Athar khan file for divorce…



Ppl with influence n power can get out of it, but imagine the plight of commoners who r trapped in it and will never b able to come out!#tinadabi #lovejihaad — SPEAK TRUTH (@resolutespirits) November 21, 2020

This is the climax which Tanishq jewelery ad didn't show.

https://t.co/RNr4mLomgI — Dhruv Ranjan (@Dhruv_ranjan_) November 21, 2020

Even education cannot change mentality.#TinaDabi has filed divorce case against Athar Khan at Jaipur family Court. #lovejihaad#atharkhan#tinadabi — Aryakeshwan (@Aryakeshwan29) November 21, 2020

On the other hand, some of netizens are trying to stand against hate mongers.

A person wrote, ” Tina Dabi and Athar Khan have decided to get divorced and nowhere have they mentioned religious or cultural differences to be the reason behind it, can we stop making assumptions”.

Tina Dabi and Athar Khan have decided to get divorced and nowhere have they mentioned religious or cultural differences to be the reason behind it, can we stop making assumptions. — . (@rachaellllllll_) November 21, 2020

Another person wrote, ” People who are relating Tina Dabi and Athar Khan’s divorce with Love JIhad reference are nothing but the right wing sympathisers . Grow up guys, u don’t have jobs that doesn’t mean u guys will start trending someone’s divorce status on twitter”.

People who are relating Tina Dabi and Athar Khan's divorce with Love JIhad reference are nothing but the right wing sympathisers . Grow up guys, u don't have jobs that doesn't mean u guys will start trending someone's divorce status on twitter . — shyam (@Shyam1714) November 21, 2020

Marriage of IAS Officers Tina Dabi, Athar Amir

The couple married in 2018 soon after their romance and love story made national headlines.

Tina, who was the topper of UPSC Civil Services Exam 2015, married Athar in April 2018.

Athar, from Kashmir had secured second position in UPSC exam 2015.

Both Tina and Athar are officers of the Rajasthan cadre. The duo had earlier said that they had fallen in love during their training period.

Their story became a hot topic of discussion from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir since the Hindu Mahasabha termed it as love jihad.

The couple posted in Rajasthan, has filed for divorce on 17th November. They have submitted an application in a family court on 1st November.