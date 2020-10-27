Twitterati reacts hilariously on Ramdas Athawale’s COVID positive result



Mumbai: A day after meeting actor Payal Ghosh and several other members of Republican Party of India (A), Union Minister and party head Ramdas Athawale tested positive for COVID-19 and Twitter couldn’t keep calm on the results recalling his sensation chant ‘Go corona, corona go’.

In March, a video of Ramdas Athawale chanting “Go corona, corona go” went viral which was reportedly shot at Gateway of India on February 20 during a prayer session to stop the spread of the coronavirus in China.

The video which still surfaces online shows Ramdas Athawale along with the Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and Buddhist monks.

Now, after the minister tested positive for COVID-19, several Twitterati have recalled the viral video. Social media is flooded with memes. Check out some of the hilarious Twitter reactions below:

Athawale on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to Bombay Hospital as a precautionary measure, officials said. Athawale on Monday attended an event in Mumbai to induct actor Payal Ghosh into the Republican Party of India (A).

Though Ramdas Athawale wore a mask, it did not cover his nose. Both Athawale and Ghosh were photographed standing with other people without their face masks and those pictures are being questioned by many.

"Go corona go"



Go Corona Go has come back very aggressively to be positive with Ramdas Athwale,

Go Corona, Corona Go !!@RamdasAthawale who thought Covid19 is a joke has tested positive. Wishing him a speedy recovery. I sincerely hope he limits himself to scientific measures while he recovers. https://t.co/OKbtN1LGhi — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) October 27, 2020

He had asked Corona to go & probably thought it's gone which is why he wore mask like this.👇 Hope he recovers well & speedily. pic.twitter.com/oqMx24hhiJ — Ved Nayak (@catcheronthesly) October 27, 2020

