Twitteratis’ amazed over magical rainbow mountains, mentioned in the Quran

Hyderabad: The Rainbow Mountains of China within the Zhangye Danxia Landform Geological Park are a geological wonder of the world. These famous Chinese mountains are known for their otherworldly colors that mimic a rainbow painted over the tops of rolling mountains.

See what the Holy Quran has to say:

These multicoloured Rainbow Mountains, as people call them, are believed to be the same mountains that are mentioned in the Quran(the holy book of Muslims) which are made of different shades present on the surface of planet Earth.

Here is what the Quran says, “Do you not see that Allah sends down rain from the sky, and We produce thereby fruits of varying colours? And in the mountains are tracts, white and red of varying shades and (some) extremely black” (Surah Fatir verse 27)

The Zhangye Danxia National Park is located in the Gansu province in China’s northwest covering 200 square miles. The site was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2009 and is the destination for many Chinese and international tourists.

How Did The Rainbow Mountains Form?

The Rainbow Mountains are cretaceous sandstone and silt stones that were deposited in China before the Himalayan Mountains were formed. The sand and silt was deposited with iron and trace minerals that provided it with the key ingredient to form the colors we see today.

