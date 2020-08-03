Twitterati’s bash Aatish Taseer for calling Amit Shah a ‘fat ba*****’

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah was tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday. He is currently lodged at a hospital in Delhi for the treatment after doctors advised him to get admitted as a precaution. As expected, a lot of ‘secular-liberals’ are celebrating the news. One of them was Aatish Taseer, the son of journalist Tavleen Singh, who called Shah a “fat b**tard” in his tweet.
Aatish Taseer, the son of journalist Tavleen Singh, and himself a columnist, has been called out for his tweet mocking Union Home Minister Amit Shah who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 on Sunday.
Taseer has tagged a popular parody handle TheTweetOfGod which often shares sarcastic statements as that from ‘God’.
Taking to Twitter, Taseer tweeted, “Every now and then @TheTweetOfGod stretches the limits of our our moral universe. Just as our love of a free press requires us to defend the @DailyMailUK, so now too we are called upon to wish this fat bastard (who has done nothing but evil in his life) a speedy recovery. (sic).”
A number of people slammed Taseer, who is the son of Tavleen Singh and Pakistani diplomat Salman Taseer. Several have tweeted against and wrote things like “Hmm. Before calling him a fat bastard, evaluate your date of birth and the date of your parents’ marriage”.
According to a report in ThePrint 2019, Taseer has been in the govt’s crosshairs since he wrote an article for Time magazine titled ‘Divider-in-Chief’ and criticised his first term as PM.
Tavleen(Taseer’s mother) defends Taseer’s abusive language and hatred
Meanwhile, Tavleen Singh has also been defending her foul-mouthed, hinduphobic son. When a twitter user called out Aatish Taseer’s usage of foul language and uncivilised behaviour in reacting to the news of a person (the Indian Home Minister) getting infected with a disease, Tavleen sprang up to defend Taseer, beating the same punctured drum that Taseer was ‘exiled’ from India, which is a big fat lie.