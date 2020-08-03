Twitterati’s bash Aatish Taseer for calling Amit Shah a ‘fat ba*****’

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah was tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday. He is currently lodged at a hospital in Delhi for the treatment after doctors advised him to get admitted as a precaution. As expected, a lot of ‘secular-liberals’ are celebrating the news. One of them was Aatish Taseer, the son of journalist Tavleen Singh, who called Shah a “fat b**tard” in his tweet.

Aatish Taseer, the son of journalist Tavleen Singh, and himself a columnist, has been called out for his tweet mocking Union Home Minister Amit Shah who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 on Sunday.

Taseer has tagged a popular parody handle TheTweetOfGod which often shares sarcastic statements as that from ‘God’.

Every now and then @TheTweetOfGod stretches the limits of our our moral universe. Just as our love of a free press requires us to defend the @DailyMailUK, so now too we are called upon to wish this fat bastard (who has done nothing but evil in his life) a speedy recovery. https://t.co/warr3KdkFS — Aatish Taseer (@AatishTaseer) August 2, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Taseer tweeted, “Every now and then @TheTweetOfGod stretches the limits of our our moral universe. Just as our love of a free press requires us to defend the @DailyMailUK, so now too we are called upon to wish this fat bastard (who has done nothing but evil in his life) a speedy recovery. (sic).”

A number of people slammed Taseer, who is the son of Tavleen Singh and Pakistani diplomat Salman Taseer. Several have tweeted against and wrote things like “Hmm. Before calling him a fat bastard, evaluate your date of birth and the date of your parents’ marriage”.

According to a report in ThePrint 2019, Taseer has been in the govt’s crosshairs since he wrote an article for Time magazine titled ‘Divider-in-Chief’ and criticised his first term as PM.

Tavleen(Taseer’s mother) defends Taseer’s abusive language and hatred

Sunil if you had been wrongly thrown out of your country you might find it hard to wish the man who did it well. What is more ‘uncouth’ and ‘uncivilised’ than exiling a writer because you didn’t like what he wrote? https://t.co/BBhURw4HCV — Tavleen Singh (@tavleen_singh) August 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Tavleen Singh has also been defending her foul-mouthed, hinduphobic son. When a twitter user called out Aatish Taseer’s usage of foul language and uncivilised behaviour in reacting to the news of a person (the Indian Home Minister) getting infected with a disease, Tavleen sprang up to defend Taseer, beating the same punctured drum that Taseer was ‘exiled’ from India, which is a big fat lie.