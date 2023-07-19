Twitter’s new feature soon let you publish articles, book

New Delhi: Elon Musk-run Twitter is working on a feature that will let you publish very long content, articles and book on the microblogging platform.

Replying to a user tweeting about the in-development feature, which is apparently now called “Articles” instead of “Notes”, Musk said, “This will allow users to post very long, complex articles with mixed media. You could publish a book if you want.”

In June last year, Twitter announced the “Notes” feature as a way for users to write longer on the platform and initially was limited to users in Canada, Ghana, the UK, and the US.

The company explained at the time that Twitter Notes supported rich formatting and uploaded media, including the ability to embed photos, videos, GIFs, and even tweets.

Notably, this was announced prior to Musk’s takeover of the company. This is the first time Twitter has acknowledged the feature since then.

However, it’s unclear at this time when Articles will be available to the public.

The announcement comes at a time when the company aims to retain creators in the face of increased competition from Instagram Threads and others, even paying them a share of ad revenue, which has resulted in some creators receiving payouts in the five-figure range.

Many creators around the world shared how much money they received from the micro-blogging platform via the new programme.

While one creator got $37,050, another creator received $11,820.

One creator even got $69,420 through the ads revenue programme.

Meanwhile, Musk has shared the numbers regarding the increase in “Total User Active Seconds” on Twitter, noting that usage was up by 3.5 per cent week over week globally.

“Platform usage up 3.5 per cent week over week,” he tweeted.

According to the data he shared on the site, the majority of active users — nearly 87 per cent of people — were using the platform on mobile.